At 4.44 lakh MT, paddy arrival highest in district

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 9

A record 4,44,107 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has arrived in grain markets and 4,40,883 MT of it has been procured at 32 centres in the district. At least 84% of the procured paddy has been lifted and payments of Rs 957.55 crore transferred to the accounts of farmers.

Sharing the information, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said 1,87,741 MT of paddy was procured by Pungrain, 99,321 MT by Markfed, 1,02,514 MT by Punsup, 48,574 MT by Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, 1,676 by FCI and 1,057 MT by private traders.

The DC appealed to the farmers of the district to not burn paddy residue as the increasing environmental pollution was fatal everyone. She appealed to them to plough the straw in the fields instead of burning it.

#Fatehgarh Sahib