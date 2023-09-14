At Nabha, locals oppose reconstruction of road

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 13

Residents of Nabha have complained to the Deputy Commissioner’s office about the Municipal Council’s decision to lay interlocking tiles on a metalled road. They said the road, which was constructed about four years ago, was in good shape and did not need re-carpeting.

The SDM, Nabha, has demanded a report on the matter from the Executive Officer, MC.

The local residents, in their complaint to the Municipal Council, said, “The cinema road was constructed a short time ago and is in a good condition. But, the council has started the process to dismantle it and lay interlocking tiles on it.”

They said the road was dug up at many points to construct manholes but those portions were not repaired thereafter.

Kiran Bala, one of the residents, said, “It is wrong to spend money on the reconstruction of the whole road instead of repairing a few potholes.”

Alok Kumar, another resident, pointed out that the reconstruction would result in an increase in the road level. The raised level of the road could cause problems to households during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, Nabha SDM Tarsem Chand said the matter had come to his knowledge. “I have already sought a report on the matter from the Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Nabha.”