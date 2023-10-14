Athletics meet begins at NIS

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 13

The 45th All-India Electricity Sports Control Board (AIESCB) athletics meet began at the National Institute of Sports here today.

Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was the chief guest on the occasion. Athletes from Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi and BBMB are participating in it.

Hayer said the state government was in the process of developing a new sports policy with emphasis on rewarding athletes with cash prizes, offering employment opportunities and fostering the growth of young sports talents.

He said during the recent Asian Games, 32 players from Punjab clinched a total of 20 medals, including eight gold, six silver, and six bronze.

The day’s schedule included a wide range of events, including 800 m race, 110m hurdles, triple jump, discus throw, 200m race, 400m hurdles, high jump, 4X100m relay, hammer throw and 5,000m race.

#Gujarat #Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer #Madhya Pradesh #Maharashtra #Telangana