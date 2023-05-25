Attack on scribe: Case registered

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 24

A news channel reporter Himmat Mittal and an anchor Sukhadpreet Kaur were attacked by unidentified persons near bus stand on May 10.

Cops at the Lahauri Gate police station have registered a case against 12 unidentified persons under Sections 323, 341, 506, 427 and 34 of the IPC.

Mittal in his complaint to the police had said they were travelling in the car when unidentified persons started following them and when they stopped the car at the red light signal they attacked on me and damaged my car.