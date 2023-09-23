Authorities fail to keep Polo Ground cycling track intact

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 22

Five months after adopting the right-to-walk policy and earmarking a dedicated cycling track to encourage the use of bicycles, the district administration is yet to make progress in making the city pedestrian and cycling-friendly.

The administration had earmarked a cycling corridor on a 1.2-km stretch from Thikriwala Chowk to Yadvindra Public School in the city in April. While the step made room for cyclists on the road, the administration is facing hiccups as the plastic cones placed on the road to make room for cyclists have been either stolen or run-over and misplaced.

Residents said the administration had failed to keep the cycling track intact. “The cars plying in the area regularly run over the cones. Some people have also broken the cones to park their vehicles,” a resident said.

A resident of Preet Nagar said, “It is unclear if the administration will expand the project or give it a quick ‘pilot’ project demise.”

DC Sakshi Sawhney said the administration had demarcated the lane for cyclists to prevent accidents. She added: “We had grouted the cones but they were broken by some people parking their vehicles. We have directed the schools of the area to not park their vehicles near the cycling lane.”

The DC added that the administration will push forward the project. “We have written to the Public Works Department and the MC for their support. We will repair the cycling lane to ensure proper room for cyclists,” she said.

She added that the administration has also directed the MC to provide a list of vending zones to shift vendors to these zones.

“We are also working on the implementation of the right-to-walk policy. It is aimed at ensuring that people can walk to places comfortably,” the DC said.

She added that the administration has ensured the proper implementation of the construction and demolition waste project of the MC. Food trucks have also been relocated from footpaths, the DC said.

“The administration will install a physical barricade for pedestrians at the Khanda Chowk,” she said.