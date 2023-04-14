Auto-rickshaws add to chaos in city

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 13

In the absence of proper checking by the administration, diesel auto-rickshaws are adding to traffic congestion and rising pollution levels in the city, apart from causing accidents, which have seen a spurt in the recent past.

The auto-rickshaws not only create chaos by frequently violating the traffic rules, they also have high emission levels and pollute the environment.

It has been learnt that a majority of the diesel auto-rickshaws are bought second-hand from Delhi at a low price after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned plying of 15-year-old vehicles in the national capital. This has led to an increase in the number of auto-rickshaws in the city.

Besides, many old auto-rickshaws from other districts are plying in Patiala as there are no restrictions here. As per the norms, auto-rickshaws can operate only within the limits of the Municipal Corporation of the city where they are registered. However, a large number of auto-rickshaws are seen plying on roads without following any traffic norms.

Sunpreet Singh, an advocate at a local court, said, “The drivers charge Rs 50 for dropping commuters to Rajpura and Rs 80 for Banur even though they are not fit to ply on the national highway. A sustained drive is needed to keep the menace in check.”

In most cases, overcrowded auto-rickshaws are driven by underage drivers, who cock a snook at the traffic rules. A majority of these are used to ferry children to schools, putting young lives in danger as they are ill-equipped to transport young children.

Sukhdeep Singh, a Model Town resident, said, “As the driver is busy driving, the children are left to themselves. It is high time that the Transport Department and the traffic police took action against the auto mafia.”

Meanwhile, a senior official said, “We issue challans to the auto-rickshaw drivers who violate traffic rules. However, we will look into the matter and a sustained drive will be launched to check illegal plying of such vehicles in the city. Further, students being dropped to schools via these vehicles will be checked and notices will be issued to school authorities too.”

Challans issued for flouting norms

It took the death of a Class VI student to shake up the officers in the district. In a kneejerk reaction, District Child Protection officer Shaina Kapoor today issued 17 challans to auto-rickshaw drivers flouting norms. Challans were issued to drivers for overcrowding their autos.

On April 10, the Class VI student of a private school died while commuting via an auto-rickshaw. The deceased, Daksh Sharma, was on his way to the school around 7.30 am when he fell from the three-wheeler he was on. He died during treatment at a private hospital. Daksh usually commuted by the school bus, but after a tyre of the bus got punctured, he had to use an auto-rickshaw.

Shaina said, “We issue challans regularly and under the Safe School Vahan Policy, keep a tab on such violations by vehicles meant to ferry schoolchildren. Regular challans are to be issued by the Traffic Department and I cannot comment on the action being taken by them.”

Meanwhile, city residents blamed the officials for turning a blind eye to the menace of auto-rickshaws carrying children to schools.

While many vehicles are over 20 years old, some of them are not even safe to be driven on roads. Every morning hundreds of such vehicles flout norms but no action is taken by the police or the District Child Protection office.

As per road safety experts, under the Safe School Vahan Policy, officers can act against private schools and even write to the government for strict action.