Autobiography released

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Punjabi Sahit Sabha here released an autobiography, "Auh Hai Manzil (That is destination)", written by Assistant Registrar, Punjabi University, Jaswant Singh Janagal, during a commemorative literary function at the office of the Department of Languages. President of Punjabi Sahit Sabha Darshan Singh Aasht said the author in the book had highlighted the hurdles and problems faced in his childhood. Around 100 writers of Punjabi attended the programme.

#Punjabi University Patiala