Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

Patiala, May 7
City lad Avraj Manchanda, a student of Class X, has scored 98.6% marks in the ICSE examination to top YPS as well as the city. The results were declared yesterday.
An allrounder with a keen interest in music, Avraj says he worked hard to achieve the feat. “Instead of spending hours only during exams, I would dedicate three hours a day to studies after school and then ensure that I get ample time for sports and music,” he says.
His mother Puneet Manchanda said her son was an avid reader and also believed in self-study. “He would always show a keen interest in studies by himself and approach me only when he needed some guidance”, she stated.
“I dedicate my result to the school teachers who were always there to guide and help me with my tasks. Also to my parents who believed in me and my ability,” says Aviraj, who has won the Best All-rounder Trophy (junior school) and an IPSC scholarship.
“He worked hard and the results are excellent. Now, he will embark on a new journey to the larger world of knowledge,” says his proud father, Indermohan Singh Machanda.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14