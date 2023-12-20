Award for Punjab Public School, Nabha

Patiala, December 19
Punjab Public School (PPS), Nabha, has been ranked by Education Today as the best school in Punjab in the Top 10 Boarding Schools category. The school has been ranked fourth among all boarding schools in the country. After receiving the award for this achievement, the headmaster, Dr DC Sharma, attributed the success to the guidance provided by the chairman of the board of governors and board members, and the hard work put in by staff and students, with the parents’ cooperation.
