Award Rafi with ‘Punjab De Anmol Ratan’: RCWC chief

Patiala, December 11
To celebrate the 99th birth anniversary of the late singer Mohammed Rafi, the Ramgarhia Cultural and Welfare Council (RCWC) organised a musical function in collaboration with the Royal Cultural and Welfare Society. More than 35 singers presented songs from the ‘golden era’ of Hindi film music.
The president of RCWC, Paramjit Singh Parwana and the president of the Royal Cultural and Welfare Society, Barinder Singh Khurl, were among the performers at the event.
Parwana demanded the state government to build a memorial for Mohammed Rafi at village Kotla Sultan Singh (his birthplace) and award him the “Punjab De Anmol Ratan”. He added the state government should help RCWC celebrate the birth centenary of the singer next year, on a large scale.
