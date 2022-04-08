Awareness created on social evils through street plays in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 7

The Natraj Arts Theatre, Patiala, in association with the Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi, Chandigarh, staged street plays with an aim to create awareness among the people to fight against social evils. Directed by Gopal Sharma, the street plays created quite a stir among the audience and were highly appreciated by the spectators.

The inaugural play was held at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, New Power House Colony, Patiala, as part of the five-day Nukkar Natak Mela campaign. Sudhro Yaro and Girgit Natak were successfully staged. On the occasion, school administrators and the Gyan Jyoti Society specially honored all actors of the play.

Gopal Sharma, director and programme director, Natraj Arts Theatre, said the campaign would continue until April 11.