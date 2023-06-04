People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 3

On World Bicycle Day, the Health Department organised a bicycle rally to give the message of healthy life. Civil Surgeon Dr Davinderjit Kaur led the rally riding a bicycle herself.

She said efforts were being made by the Punjab Government to keep people healthy. She highlighted the importance of riding bicycles and how it keeps one in good health.

She said more than 63 per cent of deaths in the country were due to non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, cancer, heart/stroke, etc.

The Civil Surgeon said most non-communicable diseases were caused due to lack of exercise, use of drugs such as tobacco and alcohol, wrong eating habits and polluted air.

Davinderjit appealed to the people to exercise at least two-and-a-half hours a week and live a healthy life.