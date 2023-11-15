Awareness seminar marks Diabetes Day at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 14
The District Health Department organised an awareness seminar at the Civil Hospital on World Diabetes Day Addressing the seminar, Civil Surgeon Dr Davinder Jeet Kaur said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to spread awareness about the ill effects of diabetes. She said that the number of diabetics has been increasing at a rapid pace. While family history may play a part in this, the major reasons for diabetes are being obese, a lack of exercise, an unbalanced diet and stress.
She added that the symptoms of the disease are frequent urination at night and sudden weight loss, among others. Therefore, one should exercise for at least half an hour every day and maintain a healthy, balanced diet. She informed the gathering that sugar screening and its treatment are free at all civil hospitals in the district.
Other health officials, including Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Sarita, Dr Gurmahinder Singh, Dr Satwinder Singh and Information Officer Baljindra Singh, among others, also addressed the gathering.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel
Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...
EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy
Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives
In Gaza, mass grave 'dug' to bury patients
Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...
4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe
44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized