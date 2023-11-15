Awareness seminar marks Diabetes Day at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 14

The District Health Department organised an awareness seminar at the Civil Hospital on World Diabetes Day Addressing the seminar, Civil Surgeon Dr Davinder Jeet Kaur said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to spread awareness about the ill effects of diabetes. She said that the number of diabetics has been increasing at a rapid pace. While family history may play a part in this, the major reasons for diabetes are being obese, a lack of exercise, an unbalanced diet and stress.

She added that the symptoms of the disease are frequent urination at night and sudden weight loss, among others. Therefore, one should exercise for at least half an hour every day and maintain a healthy, balanced diet. She informed the gathering that sugar screening and its treatment are free at all civil hospitals in the district.

Other health officials, including Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Sarita, Dr Gurmahinder Singh, Dr Satwinder Singh and Information Officer Baljindra Singh, among others, also addressed the gathering.

