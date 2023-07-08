Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 7

The state government has decided to regularise the services of the faculty and non-teaching staff members of Government Ayurvedic College here.

Stating this here today, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the whole process of regularisation of the staff would be completed in two months. He added that the staff would be promoted as per merit and rules.

Govt decides to revive institution Government Ayurvedic College remained neglected by the state government for years.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine had this year denied permission to the college to admit new students owing to lack of regular faculty and other shortcomings.

Punjab Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the state has decided to revive the institution, which had been protecting the ancient treatment system of India.

Dr Balbir Singh said the whole process of regularisation of the staff will come to an end in a matter of two months. He said the staff will be promoted as per merit and rules.

The college remained neglected by the state government for years. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) had this year denied permission to the college to admit new students owing to its lack of regular faculty and other shortcomings.

The college faculty members and students had protested against the state government’s decision to bring the college under Guru Ravidas Ayurved University, Hoshiarpur.

Dr Balbir Singh said, “Though the NCISM had asked to shut the ayurvedic college, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government has kept the college open and decided to regularise its staff. The state has decided to revive the institution which has been protecting the ancient treatment system of India, besides starting facilities of a pharmacy and hospital here.”

The minister reviewed the construction plan for the new Trauma Centre to be built at Government Medical College at the cost of Rs 150 crore after demolishing some old buildings, construction of flats for senior residents for Rs 92 crore, construction of a sports hall for Rs 4.75 crore, construction of a hostel for junior residents for Rs 13.52 crore.

He also visited Government Medical College and Government Dental College and discussed matters of importance with the staff there.