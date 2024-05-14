Bakoria made general observer

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 13

Election Commission has appointed IAS officer Om Prakash Bakoria as general observer for the district.

The Deputy Commissioner-Cum-District Election Officer, Showkat Ahmad Parray, released Bakoria’s contact details for voters, candidates and parties, who might wish to share suggestions or make complaints regarding elections, police security or any other issue. They can also meet him at Circuit House from 10 am to 11 am daily till the election process continues.

Bakoria will monitor Assembly constituencies of Patiala (urban and rural), Samana, Sanaur, Rajpura, Shutrana, Nabha, Ghanour and Dera Bassi. His can be contacted at 88376-83098, said the DC.

