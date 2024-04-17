Balraj Sahni memorial lecture held

Patiala, April 16
The English Department today organised its inaugural annual Balraj Sahni memorial lecture on Punjabi University campus. The lecture is dedicated to the memory of writer, actor and social activist Sahni who remained deeply rooted to Punjab till he breathed last.
Madan Gopal Singh, film theorist, screen writer, lyricist, composer and singer, was the distinguished speaker of the event. In his inaugural remarks, Vice Chancellor Prof Arvind said Madan Gopal Singh was the perfect choice for the event.
The speaker emphasised on familiarising with the complex confluence of different cultural traditions in 19th century South Asia to appreciate the singular greatness of Sahni. He said, exuded tempting restless “for the romance of knowing and seeking”.
