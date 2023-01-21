Bank employees to observe 2-day strike

Patiala, January 20
On the call of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), bank employees today held a protest in front of Circle Office, Punjab National Bank, Chhoti Baradari.
Yadvinder Gupta, vice-president, Chandigarh Circle, said the two-day countrywide strike by bank employees under the banner of UFBU will be held on January 30 and 31 over various demands such as introduction of five banking days a week, updation of pension, resolution of residual issues, adequate recruitment in all cadres to ensure better customer service, scrapping of New Pension Scheme and immediate negotiations on charter of demands for wage revision.
Vinod Sharma, a union leader, said there is an acute shortage of staff in most branches in all cadres. As such, the employees and officers working at the banks are burdened with heavy workload, he added.
