Bank launches 5th edition of 'Iss tyohar no intezar'

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 27

HDFC Bank has launched the 5th edition of its festive treats under the banner ‘Iss tyohar no intezar’. The bank officials held a launch event at their branch at the PUDA Enclave office, Mini Secretariat Branch.

SDM Dudhan Sadhan Kirpal Singh was the Chief Guest and was joined by Ajaypal Singh, District Mandi Officer and Secretary Mandi Board. The office launched a QR van for local branches here. The officials said the bank is providing festive treats to its customers, which also include

discounts.