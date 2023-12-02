Bank Retirees' conference

Patiala: The All-India State Bank of Patiala Retired Employees Association held their second conference at Parbhat Parwana Memorial Trade Union Centre. The conference was inaugurated by Mitra Washu, Joint General Secretary, AK Bansal, Deputy General Secretary, All India Bank Retirees Federation (AIBRF) and SK Gautam, President, Punjab Bank Employees Federation. TNS

Retina Clinic at GovT Hospital

Patiala: The Health Department has announced the initiation of a state-of-the-art diagnostic retina clinic at the Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital. Dr Jagpalinder Singh, Medical Superintendent of MKH, unveiled that this clinic is specifically designed to cater to diabetics and other individuals that are facing various eye ailments.

Student shines in Hindi Olympiad

Patiala: Ridhika, a student of Class III at Bhupindra International Public School, received the National Hindi Talent Award at the Prime Minister Museum in New Delhi. The crowning celebration of the Hindi language unfolded on November 29 at the International Hindi Honour Ceremony by the Hindi Vikas Sansthan, Delhi. The event saw the participation of approximately 45,000 children from India as well as abroad.