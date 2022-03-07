Basic routine vax drive begins in Patiala today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 6

To cover up the disruptions and gaps in the basic routine immunisation of children below the age of two and pregnant women, the Health Department will hold a special inoculation drive in the district.

About mission Indradhanush 4.0 The drive, “Mission Indradhanush 4.0”, will cover seven diseases such as diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and measles.

Owing to the Covid pandemic, several children and pregnant women had missed out on basic vaccines such as that of diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and measles.

The special drive for dropouts and left-out children and pregnant women will be launched from tomorrow.

Dr Veenu Goyal, district immunisation officer, said several children and pregnant women had missed or skipped their routine vaccination due to the pandemic.

“We have already identified children and pregnant women, who are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with routine vaccines. Special camps will be organised to cover the target population,” said Dr Veenu Goyal. —