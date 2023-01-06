Bathinda, Patiala academies in final

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Saini Cricket Academy, Bathinda, and Black Elephant Cricket Club (BECC), Patiala, will clash in the final of the 10th Little Champ Cricket tournament for U-14 (boys) at the Black Elephant cricket ground in Patiala on Friday. The tournament began on January 3. One team each from Bathinda and Sonipat and two from Patiala participated in the meet. TNS

245th Garden Natak Mela

Patiala: The National Theatre Arts Society in collaboration with the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust organised the 245th monthly Garden Natak Mela at Baradari Gardens. Chief guest Dr Sawraj Singh inspired the writers, artists to spread the teachings of the Gurus. Plays like Lakhi Shah Vanjara, Sukki Kukh and Suhaag were staged at the event.