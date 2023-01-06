Bathinda, Patiala academies in final

Patiala: Saini Cricket Academy, Bathinda, and Black Elephant Cricket Club (BECC), Patiala, will clash in the final of the 10th Little Champ Cricket tournament for U-14 (boys) at the Black Elephant cricket ground in Patiala on Friday. The tournament began on January 3. One team each from Bathinda and Sonipat and two from Patiala participated in the meet. TNS
245th Garden Natak Mela
Patiala: The National Theatre Arts Society in collaboration with the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust organised the 245th monthly Garden Natak Mela at Baradari Gardens. Chief guest Dr Sawraj Singh inspired the writers, artists to spread the teachings of the Gurus. Plays like Lakhi Shah Vanjara, Sukki Kukh and Suhaag were staged at the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...