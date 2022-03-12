Be punctual, doctors told

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 11

Government Medical College (GMC) and Rajindra Hospital authorities today issued orders to their doctors and other staff to conduct laboratory tests of patients from the hospital lab, be sympathetic towards patients and stay on duty during OPD hours.

The authorities have warned the doctors of action if anyone is found laxity in the duty. The upcoming change of guard of the state government is said to have prompted the said orders.

Dr Harjinder Singh, Director Principal, Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, said it had come to his notice that some doctors and workers were not punctual, therefore, he would be conducting surprise checks.

The OPD timings of the hospital during summers are from 8 am to 2 pm and everyone should stick to it. It has been learnt that the majority of the doctors, especially seniors, reach the hospital after 9.30 am. The Government Rajindra Hospital, which is the largest hospital in the Malwa region, has to cater to thousands of poor patients every day. The hospital had faced a lot of flak during first and second Covid wave for want of patient care.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the past few months had repeatedly said that they would focus on the health sector.

Dr Balbir Singh, who won election from Patiala Rural, has recently said, “As soon as AAP forms government in Punjab, all government hospitals will provide world class health services, absolutely free to all citizens.”