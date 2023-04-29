Benefits of electronics engg in daily life highlighted at meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 28

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Punjabi University, organised its 4th international conference on “Innovative Trends in Electronics Engineering” and a symposium on “Advancement in Optics and Photonics” on Thursday. Faculty member Ranjit Kaur said the conference will help academicians, scientists and scholars globally to share their research areas and expertise with each other.

Dean Academic Affairs Dr AK Tiwari talked about the importance of electronics and communication engineering in daily life. Professor HS Jatana from Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Pune, shared some ideas on medical-related applications based on “Internet of Things” while Professor Azat Shatru Arora from Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology, Longowal, expressed his views on applications related to thermal imaging.

Professor Li Qian from University of Toronto, Canada; Professor Lawrence R Chen from McGill University, Canada; Professor Srinivas Talabatulla from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and others discussed recent advancement in optics and photonics.

More than 120 papers were presented by the participants during the conference. Of these, 60 papers were selected.