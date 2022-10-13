Beware of quacks, says Patiala Health Department

Patiala, October 12
Patiala Health Department, on Wednesday, issued an advisory asking people not to fall prey to the unscientific methods of treatment for deadly dengue.
The Health Department said the people in the name of home remedies have resorted to the recommendations of unqualified medical practitioners.
These remedies are claimed to increase the platelet count, however, they have no role to play in dengue treatment, say the officials.
The department said some quacks had even been selling the goat milk and giloy juice in the form of tablets. “Don’t panic, as there was no risk to dengue patients whose platelets count is above 20,000,” reads the health advisory.
As a preventive measure, Health Department has advised the residents to wear full-sleeved shirts for the next two months.
Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said, “People are advised to apply mosquito-repellent creams during the daytime. One should wear full-sleeve shirts and full pants to stave off mosquitoes.”
Advisory
Symptoms
- High fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, skin rash and mild bleeding.
Precautions
- Wear full-sleeve shirts
- Coolers should be dried up when not in use
- Use mosquito repellent creams. Anti-mosquito spray should be done daily, especially behind curtains and below tables
- Water pots in drawing rooms should be changed every week
- Do not keep uncovered utensil, pots, tyres on rooftop
- Do not allow water to stagnate near houses
