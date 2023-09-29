Bhagat Singh remembered

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 28

Students from various schools and colleges here celebrated the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh today.

Bikram College of Commerce organised a book exhibition to mark the birth anniversary. The college staff and students paid homage to Bhagat Singh. More than 150 students participated in the programme and discussed Bhagat Singh’s life and events.

Students of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, discussed Bhagat Singh’s ideology and contribution to India’s freedom movement. Students recited poems and made paintings dedicated to the freedom fighter.

