Bhagat Singh remembered

Patiala, September 28
Students from various schools and colleges here celebrated the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh today.
Bikram College of Commerce organised a book exhibition to mark the birth anniversary. The college staff and students paid homage to Bhagat Singh. More than 150 students participated in the programme and discussed Bhagat Singh’s life and events.
Students of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, discussed Bhagat Singh’s ideology and contribution to India’s freedom movement. Students recited poems and made paintings dedicated to the freedom fighter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police
Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was k...
Assam shocker: 3 men kill minor girl, have sex with her body, arrested
The minor's body was found beside Karimganj town bypass on S...