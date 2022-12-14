Bihar resident dies after falling off moving train

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 13
A Bihar resident died after falling from a moving train near the Sirhind railway station last night. The deceased has been identified as Inderjit Mukhiya.
The railway station Sub-Inspector, Manjeet Singh, said the deceased was travelling from Bihar to Ludhiana, where he used to work.
He said as soon as the train reached near the station, he fell off the moving train and died on spot.
The SI said a person accompanying the deceased informed the police about the incident. An investigation was started after the police took away the body with them.
The family of the deceased was informed after the police found his Aadhaar card.
The police registered a case following a statement from the deceased’s brother, Kamaldeep.
The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem at the civil hospital.
