Bihla chairman of Council of Diploma Engineers

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 7

The Council of Diploma Engineers today elected its office-bearers. Karamjit Bihla has been elected chairman and Gurpreet Singh secretary-general. Gurpreet is already serving as the state general secretary of the Water Resources Department.

The council represents thousands of junior engineers, assistant engineers and promoted sub-divisional engineers working in various departments, boards, corporations and universities.

The other office-bearers are chief patron — Sukhminder Singh Lovely; general secretary — Gurpreet Singh Patiala; and state finance secretary — Charandeep Singh Chahal.

Central Committee member Karamjit Singh Khokhar said Engineer’s Day would be celebrated in Chandigarh on September 15. He said engineers were holding protests in Delhi to press for the old pension scheme. “As many as 100 engineers from Punjab will join the protest,” he added.