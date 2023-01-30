Bike rally held at Military Lit Festival

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 29

The second day of the Military Literature Festival in Patiala witnessed a motorcycle rally, screening of a documentary on military history and display of weapons of the Indian Army.

Major General Puneet Ahuja, General Officer Commanding of Black Elephant Division of the Indian Army; Lieutenant General TS Shergill (retd), Chairman, Military Literature Festival Association; Lieutenant General Chetinder Singh (retd) and Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney along with other dignitaries paid tributes to the martyrs at the Cenotaph War Memorial.

The same was followed by a motorcycle rally by Bravehearts Ride which completed a 26-km circuit in the city and ended the rally at the Military Literature Festival at Khalsa College.

The DC said the rally was held to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers in the 75 years of Independence. “It is also to inspire the youth to lead a disciplined and safe future, free from drugs,” she added.