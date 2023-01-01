Biting cold, dense fog throw life out of gear

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 31

The district witnessed biting cold conditions on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Dense fog engulfed the district.

Fog threw life out of gear with many minor accidents reported in different parts of the city.

The temperature in the evening was around 7°C. The situation is expected to remain the same tomorrow.

In view of low visibility, traffic and travel advisories were issued for commuters. As far as travel is concerned, several commuters on the highway complained of defunct streetlights, which added to their woes, especially during dense fog conditions. Vehicles were seen moving at a snail’s pace due to low visibility.

Vegetable growers said the fog was harmful as it resulted in losses for them. The cold wave and dense fog have started affecting the growth of vegetables. In villages adjoining Nabha, Sanaur, Rajpura and Ghanaur, vegetable growers claimed that the plants were showing signs of rotting. “If such weather conditions and fog continue for some more days, the losses will mount,” a vegetable grower said.

On the contrary, the cold wave, accompanied by intense fog and moisture, in the past couple of days across the state brought cheer to farmers as these weather conditions proved beneficial for the wheat crop.

According to agricultural experts, cold weather conditions will augur well for the ongoing wheat season and the climate conditions are conducive for the complete growth of wheat, which most likely will result in maximum yield.