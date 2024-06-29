BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, June 28

State BJP Mahila Morcha chief Jai Inder Kaur and Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Department, Rajinder Ghai today made claims and counter-claims over the deweeding and desilting of Badi Nadi and Chhoti Nadi (natural drains) ahead of the rainy season.

While Jai Inder Kaur, the daughter of former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, expressed concern over the lack of preparations for the rainy season, Ghai said the work was being undertaken on a war footing and monitored by Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray as well as Health Minister Balbir Singh.

He said as per the proposal, works on the Chotti Nadi, the sewage treatment plants and the effluent treatment plant on the Badi Nadi, two bridges and as many check dams were all progressing rapidly.

Jai Inder Kaur along with party workers visited both drains. She claimed that the lack of proper cleaning and maintenance of these drains had led to floods in the city last year. She said, “The memories of the devastation are still fresh. It is unacceptable that the Punjab Government has not taken necessary measures to prevent a repeat of the disaster.”

“We fear that the negligence may again lead to a severe flooding in the coming rainy season, causing harm to people, especially those living in the colonies nearby. It is the responsibility of the authorities concerned to ensure that the drains are cleaned to prevent waterlogging and flooding,” she said.

She had submitted a memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Patiala, requesting her to expedite the cleaning and maintenance of these drains.

In the evening, Ghai said owing to the heavy rains in the upper areas (Mohali, Chandigarh) last year, the Badi Nadi and Chhoti Nadi received more water than its capacity, causing damage to the left embankments of the seasonal rivulets. At that time, the breach was temporarily repaired using soil bags.

He further stated that the work from Daulatpura to Patiala-Rajpura Road is almost complete. Six machines are working round the clock to complete the job. He said some diversions had been created in the river, which led to the accumulation of vegetation at these spots. These spots will be cleaned soon to prevent any flood-like situation during the rainy season.

Ghai added machines would be kept on the standby near the river to tackle any emergency situation.

