BJP leader meets Union Minister

Patiala, September 11
A BJP leader and former chairperson of the Nabha Improvement Trust, Gurtej Singh Dhillon, has demanded that the Passport Sewa Kendras be improved so that these can accept more applications than their present capacity.
Dhillon had met Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi in Delhi. He highlighted the need for capacity enhancement at the Passport Sewa Kendras. He said, “At present, the kendras have a capacity of accepting 40 applications. It should be enhanced so that people are not forced to go to Chandigarh. The minister has assured a speedy action on his request.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...
Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...