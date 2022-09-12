BJP leader meets Union Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 11

A BJP leader and former chairperson of the Nabha Improvement Trust, Gurtej Singh Dhillon, has demanded that the Passport Sewa Kendras be improved so that these can accept more applications than their present capacity.

Dhillon had met Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi in Delhi. He highlighted the need for capacity enhancement at the Passport Sewa Kendras. He said, “At present, the kendras have a capacity of accepting 40 applications. It should be enhanced so that people are not forced to go to Chandigarh. The minister has assured a speedy action on his request.”