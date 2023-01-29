BJP protests against AAP’s failure to fulfil ‘guarantee’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 28

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party today held protests against AAP government’s betrayal to the state’s women in all 60 wards of Patiala.

HAd promised Rs 1,000 per month Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above the age of 18 was a guarantee given by the Aam Aadmi Party due to which people voted in its favour. The government should immediately start giving the amount to the state’s women. — Jai Inder Kaur, state Bjp vice-president

Addressing a gathering at the Sher-e-Punjab market, state vice-president Jai Inder Kaur said, “It is very saddening to note that the government that was formed on the back of their guarantees has stabbed the people of Punjab and has failed to fulfill its promise made to our women.”

She further said, “Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above the age of 18 was a guarantee given by the party due to which people voted in the favour of the AAP government. It is the need of the hour that they honour their promise and immediately start giving the compensation to the state’s women.”

Jain Inder further lashed at the state government saying, “Not only has the Bhagwant Mann-led government failed to fulfill their promise, but also has stopped the old welfare schemes, including the Aashirwad Scheme that provided a compensation of Rs 51,000 to the newly married daughters.”