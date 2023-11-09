BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 8

BJP Mahila Morcha president of the state, Jai Inder Kaur, held a protest at Sheran Wala Gate here today. The protest was against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks against women.

Addressing mediapersons at the protest site, Jai Inder Kaur said, “I am appalled by the derogatory remarks made by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha yesterday.”

She added, “The post of Chief Minister is very important and requires the person holding it to conduct himself with dignity. It’s the Chief Minister’s job to be inclusive and take every group of society forward with him. How low will he stoop? I believe it is shameful that the CM is making regressive statements in the Vidhan Sabha.”

The BJP Mahila Morcha President demanded an immediate resignation from the Bihar CM. She said, “I think that he is unworthy to govern a state and must immediately resign as the Chief Minister of Bihar.” In the protest, the Mahila Morcha state president was accompanied by the District Mahila Morcha team and former MCs of Patiala.

