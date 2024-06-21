BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha chief welcomes increase in MSP for kharif crops

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 20

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur today welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to approve an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all Kharif crops for the 2024-25 season. The BJP leader said, “This momentous announcement underscores the government’s steadfast commitment to empowering farmers and fortifying the agricultural sector.”

“In a major decision, the Union Cabinet has approved a minimum support price of at least cost plus 50 per cent for 14 crops ahead of the Kharif sowing season. The minimum support price of paddy has been increased by Rs 117 to Rs 2,300 per quintal and, for comparison, the price was 1,310 in 2013-14.” “Not only this, the minimum support for cotton has also been increased to 7,121 for the normal variety and 7,521 for another variety, which is Rs 510 higher than the previous MSP. Millets have been a focus area for PM Modi, and, among them, the MSP for jowar has been set at Rs 3,371, for ragi it is Rs 4,290, for bajra it is 2,625 and maize is at Rs 2,225,” she further said.

Jai Inder Kaur added, “The Prime Minister’s leadership has once again demonstrated a deep-rooted understanding of the needs and aspirations of our farmers. The substantial MSP hike for all Kharif crops reflects the government’s proactive efforts to ensure farmers receive remunerative prices for their produce, thereby enhancing their economic well-being and fostering agricultural growth of the state.”

