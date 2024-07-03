BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Patiala, July 2
The national executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Harjeet Grewal, along with the district president of the Patiala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sanjeev Sharma (Bittu), condemned statements made by the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, in Parliament.
The duo said his behaviour and language were objectionable. They demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise to the people of the country for his conduct. They also criticised him for misleading Parliament and the people of the country with false statements on issues such as Agniveer, MSP, and others.
They emphasised that the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi did not have any concrete evidence to support his various claims.
They said that he continued to lie in the house, thereby violating the sanctity of Parliament. They asserted that the people of the country would not forgive him and the Congress party for this misconduct.
