BJP women wing launches drug awareness drive

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 21

Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur today launched a drug awareness drive at Muradpur village of Samana.

Jai Inder said, “The rise in the consumption of drugs among the youth and resultant deaths are a major issue which Punjab is facing right now. In order to spread awareness about the ill-effects of drugs in our society, we have launched this special campaign.”

She added, “Today, a majority of our youngsters are battling drug addiction and need our support to get rid of it. People, especially women, inall villages we visited in the past one year wanted to save the younger generation from the menace of drugs, which prompted us to launch this drive. We will provide help to those addicted to drugs.”

