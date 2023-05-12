BKU seeks release of relief for damaged crop

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 11

In a meeting held today, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian) under the chairmanship of district president Satbir Singh urged the government to release the crop loss compensation immediately. The union threatened it would launch a stir if the government failed to release the relief immediately.

During the meeting, the members also decided to join the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi on May 13.

Addressing the media, Satbir demanded the immediate release of compensation for the damaged crop and for the animals killed due to the lumpy skin disease.

Satbir added that the union members had decided to support the protesting wrestlers. He said despite continuous protests, the Central Government was not taking any action against the Wrestling Federation of India president, who had allegedly been exploiting women wrestlers.

Satbir said their convoy would leave for Delhi from Fatehgarh Sahib on May 13.