Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 14

The police on Friday claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a driver with the arrest of a 34-year-old labourer.

The police said the deceased, Jarnail Singh, of Alhora Khurd area in Nabha block of the district was found murdered in a sugarcane field on the Tohra-Dithpur Link Road on October 9.

The police, after interrogating the suspect, Pargat Singh of Saholi Village in Nabha, said the accused had allegedly hacked Jarnail Singh to death with a sickle on October 7. After the murder, the suspect disposed of the victim’s body in a sugarcane field.

Both, the suspect and the deceased, were said to be friends. The suspect, said the police, killed his friend for money. The motorcycle, gold earrings, and a mobile of the deceased have also been recovered from the suspect.

Elaborating on the incident, the police said the suspect had met Jarnail at Bhadson town in Nabha, on October 7.

The suspect had purchased the sickle from the nearby market. The police claimed the suspect, riding pillion, asked the victim to pull the bike over and then attacked him with the sickle. He then strangulated Jarnail, the cops said.

The suspect, who had studied up to class sixth, was working as labourer, claimed the police. Pargat Singh was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody on Friday.