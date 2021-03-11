Blood donation camp organised in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 14

A blood donation camp was organised at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital here yesterday under the theme “Be Aware. Share. Care: Working with the global community as one to improve Thalassemia knowledge”. The camp was jointly organised by the Patiala Thalassemic Children Welfare Society and the Jagde Raho Youth Club, Patiala.

Dr Harjinder Singh, Director Principal, Government Medical Collage, was the chief guest on the occasion, who while inaugurating the camp, said thalassemia was genetic disorder which could be fully preventable with comprehensive strategy and awareness campaign. He further said that around 260 thalassemic children were associated with Government Rajindra Hospital and around 25-30 blood units were required for these children on daily basis. He exhorted the NGOs, motivators to come forward to aware general masses about thalassemia as well as voluntary blood donation.