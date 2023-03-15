Blood donation camp: Over 60 units collected

Patiala, March 14
Thapar Polytechnic College, in association with the NSS unit of Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Lions Club Region-IV, Patiala, and Rajindra Medical College and Hospital organised a blood donation drive here today.
Prof Prakash Gopalan, chairman of the managing committee of the college , inaugurated the drive.
Sohinder Pal Kansal, chairperson, Lions Club, was also present on the occasion. College principal Ankush Kansal reiterated the need for voluntary blood donation. The team collected 61 units of blood during the camp.
