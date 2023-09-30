Blood donation drive in college

Patiala, September 29
Thapar Polytechnic College organised a blood donation drive today. Ten members of staff from the Rajindra Government Hospital reached the venue for this purpose and collected 42 units of blood.
Professor Prakash Gopalan, Chairman of the Managing Committee, inaugurated the blood donation drive. The principal, Ankush Kansal, reiterated the need for voluntary blood donation. He said this will help fulfil the need for blood for the needy during the ongoing dengue outbreak.
