Boparai president of Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahendra Club

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 31

One of the city’s top eye specialists, Dr Sukhdip Singh Boparai, of Gymkhana Goodwill Group, has been elected president and Progressive Group candidate Harpreet Sandhu honorary secretary of North India’s prestigious Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahendra Club.

Voting for 12 posts, including that of president and vice-president, were held at the Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahindra Club yesterday and the results were declared this morning.

In all, 12 candidates each from two groups — United Progressive Group and Gymkhana Goodwill Group — were in the fray. There are five posts of office-bearers and seven of executive members for which around 2,800 members of the club were voting.

While Dr Boparai was elected president, Dr Neeraj Goyal bagged the post of vice-president. Harpreet Singh Sandhu won the honorary secretary post and Dr Sanjay Bansal that of joint secretary. AP Garg won the key treasurer’s post.

Meanwhile, the winning executive members are Anshuman Kharbanda, Avinash Gupta, Biklramjit Singh, Jatin Goyal, Jatin Mittal, Pardeep Kumar Singla and Vinod Kumar Sharma. The club elections are considered to be an important event for the local residents where the candidates and their groups try to woo voters through various means, including dinner diplomacy and social media campaigns.

“We will carry out more developmental works at the club and work for the improvement of food, renovation of sports infrastructure and increasing the club’s capacity,” said Dr Boparai. “The elections were carried out democratically and peacefully. The new team has been formed and we will look forward to adding more to the club facilities.”

Harpeet Sandhu said, “We will now work to resolve various pending issues of members.”