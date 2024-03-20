Breach in Bhakra Canal at Chanarthal village

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 19

The soil from the banks of the Bhakra canal has began eroding. Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh and former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra reached the village to take stock of the situation. The MP said the panchayat had informed the MC about the problem, but to no avail. Nagra said the canal was near the government school and the administration needs to redress the problem soon. DC Parneet Shergill said repairs would start soon.

#Fatehgarh Sahib