Bribery allegations against Rajpura tehsildar: SDM finds video misleading

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 27

A video uploaded by miscreants on social media has brought to fore misuse of online platforms. A video clip was uploaded on social media in which a tehsildar of Rajpura can be seen collecting bribes. However, the preliminary report prepared by Rajpura SDM Tarsem Chand has found the allegations baseless and false.

The video was uploaded with the message, “Corruption is going-on blatantly. We are forced to pay bribes to the PA for minor works and the tehsildar is not signing the document without a bribe.”

In the video, the official can be seen saying, “I can’t sign as we do not provide such services.” The video also includes a voice-over elaborating the allegations of collection of bribes.

The SDM said the tehsildar’s statement that her office does not provide UIDAI service is not wrong. He said the complainant wanted to get his age in the Aadhaar card corrected. However, the same does not come under the ambit of the tehsildar office, he said.

He pointed out that the video has been edited and has been uploaded without proof of collection of bribes by any individual. He said, “The cyber cell of Patiala police is investigating the matter further.”

