Bridging skill gap need of the hour: Professor

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 13

The Economics Department of Government Bikram College of Commerce organised a lecture on “Employability crisis in India: Need to bridge skills gaps”.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, Professor of Economics, Centre for Research in Economics, Punjabi University, and Dr Apra, HOD Economics, talked about the employment situation in India. The two said the main reason for the crisis in the country was skill gap.

“There is a need to create skilled workers as there is a gap between what the companies require and the potential of employees. The youth in the country are well educated but lack skills. Companies must clearly specify the skills they look for in their employees,” Dr Kumar said.