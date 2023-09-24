Bronze for PPS shuttlers

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 23

The PPS, Nabha, won the bronze medal in the U-19 boys’ category at the CISCE Regional Badminton Tournament held at Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana.

The school participated in U-17 boys and U-19 boys and girls categories. Two students of the school have qualified for U-19 boys and girls nationals.

Headmaster DC Sharma complimented the efforts of the players and badminton coach Vasu Mukheja.