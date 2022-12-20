BSNL pensioners seek revision of pensions

Patiala, December 19
Members of All India BSNL Pensioners’ Welfare Association today held a demonstration here for revision of their pensions.
A member said, “The government revised the pension of the central government employees from January 1, 2017, but the pensions of BSNL/MTNL pensioners have not been revised till date. The BSNL pensioners also come under the same rule.”
Punjab circle secretary of the association GS Bajwa said “Pensioners from all over Patiala including Nabha, Rajpura, Sirhind and Mandi Gobindgarh are holding the protest despite their old and ailing age. There is resentment among pensioners. We will continue our protest till our demands are not met.”
