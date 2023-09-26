Businessmen hit by shifting of bus stand

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 25

Local businessmen here have expressed displeasure over the losses due to the shifting of the city’s bus stand near Urban Estate. The businessmen want the government to run the 60-kilometre buses from the old bus stand to support their businesses.

Representatives of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal said they want the state government to continue running 60 km scheme buses from the old bus stand.

Nirmal Das Malhotra, Vice President of the Union of Businessmen, said they had been meeting officials in the state government and requesting them to not shift them to the new site. “We made requests to the former Chief Minister as well, but to no avail.”

A member of the Mandal said the shifting of the bus stand to the new site has also affected the city residents.

President of the Mandal Pyare Lal Seth said the government should run buses of 60 km scheme from the old bus stand. He said, “Such a decision will provide a much needed respite to the businesses adjacent to the old site. The government should also provide proper commuting facilities from the old bus stand to the new one.”