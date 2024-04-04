Cambodian civil servants visit NIS

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 3

A delegation of 39 civil servants of Cambodia is here on a visit to the city for holding productive discussions with both civil and police administration officials. Led by Eng Monyrith, Deputy Director, Cambodia Cabinet, the delegation is in India to participate in the fourth edition of the training programme on “Public Policy and Governance” organised by the National Centre for Good Governance, LBSNNA, Mussoorie, and New Delhi, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India.

Municipal Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal welcomed the delegation on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray, emphasising the importance of such cross-cultural engagements in enhancing governance practices.

The training program, tailored specifically for the civil servants of Cambodia, is aimed at equipping the participants with invaluable insights and best practices in public policy formulation and governance strategies. Through interactive sessions, workshops and immersive learning experiences, the delegates will gain a deep understanding of the intricacies involved in effective governance, paving the way for enhanced service delivery and administrative efficiency in Cambodia. Speaking on the occasion, Eng Monyrith and Chankoulika Bo expressed their gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted the significance of bilateral cooperation in strengthening administrative capacities and fostering sustainable development. The delegation also visited the NIS and had a meeting with Executive Director Vineet Kumar.

