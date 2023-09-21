Campaign against drugs launched

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 20

Starting with Public College, Samana, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney launched a district-wide campaign against drugs today.

During an interaction with the students, Sawhney highlighted the need for comprehensive strategies targeting drug demand and supply. She stressed the importance of educating young minds about the ill effects of drug addiction.

Sawhney added that the district administration would engage with educational institutions and communities to raise awareness that aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision for a drug-free Punjab. She administered an anti-drug oath to the students and encouraged them to call the “Sehyogi Helpline” at 0175-2213385 at the Saket Drug De-addiction Centre if they encounter such issues.

To engage students, the Red Arts Punjab theatre group performed a street play, highlighting the consequences of drug addiction and the importance of informed choices.

“The approach of combining awareness, education, and support services to combat the drug menace and protect the youth and community aligns with the vision of the government,” added Sawhney.

SDM Charanjit Singh, DSP Neha Agarwal, Principal Jatinder Dev, Project Director Parminder Kaur from Saket Hospital, and Nursing Officer Parminder Singh shared their insights on the same.